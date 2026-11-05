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Genomics and plant biology, unearthed
2 days ago
The instructions of life are written in DNA. But they’re in code, and it’s one that scientists are still deciphering. Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory (CSHL) has been a hub of pioneering genetics research for more than a century. Today, CSHL scientists have a suite of powerful, cutting-edge tools for sequencing, analyzing, and making purposeful tweaks to genomes. They’re deploying these tools to unearth long-held secrets of how plants and animals use their genetic codes.