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MAGES. Works on New Girls und Panzer Console Game
By Nov 5, 04:31,2 days ago
The official website of the Girls und Panzer das Finale film series reported on October 30 that a "new consumer game" by MAGES will be announced at the "Girls und Panzer Mini Mini Hobby Show" during the "Oarai Ankō Matsuri 2026" event on November 14. ("Consumer game" is a Japanese term for a game for consoles or portable game systems, as opposed to a game for arcades, personal computers, or phones.)