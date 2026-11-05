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Morning Report | Conor McGregor targeting switch to bare knuckle after final UFC fight: ‘Teeth come and go!’
By Jed Meshew,2 days ago
Conor McGregor has one fight left on his UFC contract, and he intends for it to be his last one. This past summer, McGregor returned to the octagon after a five-year layoff, taking on Max Holloway in the main event of UFC 329. His comeback was short-lived, however, as McGregor blew out his knee in the opening moments of the fight, and after surgery, McGregor is not expected to return to fighting until next summer. When he does, it will be the final fight of his current UFC deal, and McGregor has already teased his intention to move on from the promotion afterward. But now he’s let everyone know his plans for afterward.