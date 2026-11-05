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'I'd be lying if I said I didn't!' – Harry Kane sets major Champions League ultimatum at Bayern
By Alvino Hanafi,2 days ago
Despite winning back-to-back Bundesliga titles and individual honours in Munich, Harry Kane remains laser-focused on lifting the UEFA Champions League trophy. Having extended his contract until 2029, the striker views European glory as the ultimate goal for his remaining years at Bayern. The 33-year-old scored 156 goals in his first...