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Why getting kicked in the Championship will serve ‘exceptional talent’ Mateus Mane well - with Wolves’ teenage wonderkid attracting interest from Liverpool & Man Utd
By Chris Burton,2 days ago
Mateus Mane was a rare glimmer of hope for Wolves in their Premier League relegation campaign of 2025-26, and Matt Jarvis has told GOAL why getting kicked in the Championship for a year will serve the talented wonderkid well. The hottest of prospects, who is still just 19 years of age, has already been linked with Liverpool and Manchester United.