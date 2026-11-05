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'Not a concern!' - Enzo Maresca defends Gianluigi Donnarumma after Man City star's latest Champions League blunder
By Yosua Arya,2 days ago
Maresca has thrown his full support behind Donnarumma following the goalkeeper's latest high-profile error in Europe. The City manager insists he is completely unfazed by the Italian international's recent dip in form between the posts. Donnarumma was caught out during Manchester City's thrilling 3-2 Champions League victory away to Leipzig...