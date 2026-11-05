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HTX Earn Winter Campaign: Enjoy APY Boosts on 7 Assets, With a Quota Limit of Up to $14 Million per User
By BlockmanPR,2 days ago
Since the start of Q4, crypto markets have remained volatile and continued to weaken, with major assets retreating from their highs and market participants becoming more cautious. Against this backdrop, HTX Earn recently launched an APY Boost Promotion as part of the HTX Winter Campaign. The promotion offers APY boosts on 7-day Fixed products available on HTX Earn for seven assets, with APYs of up to 10%. It aims to provide users with a relatively stable way to earn returns amid a market downturn.