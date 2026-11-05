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Liverpool wonderkid Trey Nyoni issues Crystal Palace warning after bittersweet first senior goal in Fenerbahce defeat
By Donny Afroni,2 days ago
Andoni Iraola’s side suffered their first continental setback of the season on Wednesday night, falling to a 3-2 defeat against Fenerbahce in a pulsating Champions League encounter. Despite holding the lead on two separate occasions through Nyoni and Alexander Isak, the Premier League side were unable to maintain their advantage in the hostile atmosphere of Turkey. Mason Greenwood and Archie Brown provided the equalisers for the hosts before Vedat Muriqi eventually turned the game on its head with a decisive winning header.