undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Portugal FA announce plans for Cristiano Ronaldo tribute following international retirement
By Yosua Arya,2 days ago
Ronaldo has officially called time on his legendary international career with Portugal. Moments after the iconic forward announced his monumental decision, the FPF released an emotional statement to honour his historic contributions. The legendary attacker steps away from the international stage as the all-time leading goalscorer in men's international football....