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Video: Michael Chandler gets chucked across the ring during NXT match
2 days ago
Michael Chandler was the special enforcer for last night's unsanctioned match between Cruz Montana and Dion Lennox on NXT and things got a little bit physical. Chandler did his best to maintain order during the no rules matchup, and at one point, decided to get in the middle of an exchange in the corner. Lennox took exception to it, and ended up chucking Chandler across the ring — almost out of it on the other side. Check out the moment below.