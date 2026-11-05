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3 Ways To Maintain A Clean Living Environment
By Maya Markovski,2 days ago
Our home is our safe haven, a place where we feel happy, relaxed, and protected. However, many people neglect the importance of maintaining a clean living environment, unaware that doing so can quietly compromise their well-being. Simply having a roof over your head is not enough; you also need to ensure that your living space stays hygienic and hazard-free to protect your home’s safety. The benefits of a clean living environment extend beyond basic hygiene, directly lowering stress levels, reducing cortisol, and improving your nightly sleep. If you neglect your living space, the consequences can be grim, ranging from persistent respiratory irritation caused by poor insulation to a nasty case of mold-induced asthma or serious illnesses spread by household pests.