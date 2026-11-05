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Weekend Round Up November 5, 2026
By Richard Selden,2 days ago
This Weekend Round-Up starts tonight: It’s Lalo Tequila night at the Ritz-Carlton. On Saturday, sample suds at the Fall DC Beer Fest. Do you hanker for hot cider? Then grab your helmet for a 10-, 30- or 60-mile ride benefiting the Washington Area Bicyclist Association. This weekend’s dance experiences: disco at the Phillips Collection and Bharatanatyam and Bollywood fusion at Dance Loft on 14.