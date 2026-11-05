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Bassist and Composer Stephan Crump Debuts a New Quartet
By Will Layman,2 days ago
A first listen to Passerine, the new quartet album by bassist and composer Stephan Crump, is likely to set you floating in the air. This may seem ironic, given that Crump‘s job, as the musician anchoring the music with his cream-toned acoustic bass, is to ground us. The music on Passerine is a temperate breeze through tree branches. A passerine is one of the 6,500 identified bird species (such as sparrows) whose toe arrangement facilitates perching and nest building. Crump wrote these arrangements for a jazz quartet based on research into bird nest-building techniques.