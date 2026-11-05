undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Mario Díaz-Balart Secures Re-Election to Congress in Tight 26th District Race
By Reggie Rodriguez,2 days ago
Incumbent Republican Congressman Mario Díaz-Balart has secured re-election to the U.S. House of Representatives for a 13th term, emerging victorious in a closely contested race for Florida’s 26th Congressional District following mid-decade redistricting. Final election tabulations show Díaz-Balart prevailing over Democratic challenger Nicole Locklin and No-Party-Affiliation candidate Deborah...
14