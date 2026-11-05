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Shadow AI: why clinicians paste patient data into chatbots
By Harvey Castro, MD, MBA,2 days ago
It’s 3 a.m. There’s a septic patient in room 6 and someone intoxicated yelling in the hallway. A 78-year-old on eleven medications is going home, and her daughter needs discharge instructions she can actually follow. The hospital’s approved AI tool sits behind two logins and only runs on a desktop. The chatbot on your phone opens with one tap.