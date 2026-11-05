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The Dismemberment Plan Accepted Things as They Were in 2001
By Brian Stout,2 days ago
The Dismemberment Plan’s Emergency & I catapulted them to a new level, with its tales of post-college, pre-millennial tension. It found instant acclaim, despite their brief misadventure with Interscope Records ending prior to its release. It is a record a major label wouldn’t have known what to do with, anyway. The lone Interscope release from the D-Plan had “The Ice of Boston” and an early version of “Spider in the Snow”, two of the band’s signature tracks. Interscope couldn’t figure out what to do with it, even in an age when plenty of lesser, glib “novelty” tracks found mainstream acceptance. No matter. Emergency & I was released and found its people.