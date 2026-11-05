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Prediction Time: Will The Red Raiders Avoid The Trap Game Loss vs WVU?
By Jamie T Lent,2 days ago
Rich Rod's offense gets derailed by the Tech defense. The offense is more than good enough for Thomas C and company. Red Raiders win 35-17. Couches are safe in Morgantown. The West Virginia offense is really good and should cause some trouble for the Texas Tech D. The good news is the WVU defense is the worst in the league. Look for another big day on the ground for the Red Raider offense.