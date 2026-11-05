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Sunny early afternoon & cloudy afternoon through evening, clouds clearing Friday afternoon
By William Flood,2 days ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Sunny skies and temperatures warming to above seasonable, providing a much needed break from the recent wet weather. Today, partly cloudy with sunny breaks during the middle of the day. Daytime high temperatures will range from high 40s to mid 50s. Overnight to morning low temperatures will range from mid 20s to low 40s.