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One Dead and Two Critically Injured After a Helicopter Crashed During a Photography Flight
By Jeremy Gray,2 days ago
One person has been killed while two others were injured after a helicopter crashed during a photography flight in Miami, Florida. As ABC News reports, three people were aboard the flight. Passengers were reportedly filming boats on the water when the chartered helicopter crashed into Biscayne Bay, just south of downtown Miami.