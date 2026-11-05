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Devils Have An NHL-Best Statistic With A Troubling Catch
By Todd Matthews,2 days ago
The New Jersey Devils are among the better teams in the NHL across multiple categories. But there is a major contradiction with one of them. Some of the NHL’s best power-play units won’t get many chances to capitalize against the Devils. So far in 2026-27, the Devils have allowed opponents on the power play 34 times. Heading into Thursday’s slate of games, that is the lowest number in the league, and it averages 2.26 per game.