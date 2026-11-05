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The Legend Of Zelda: Ocarina Of Time Remake Was Apparently Built From The Development Pipeline Of Tears Of The Kingdom
2 days ago
The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake was apparently built from the development pipeline of Tears of the Kingdom. According to a datamine of the The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake game files conducted by Twitter/X user OatmealDome, the project, internally codenamed “Owl”, runs on Nintendo’s ModuleSystem game engine, the same technology used to work on The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and other first-party games developed by Nintendo EPD. However, the findings suggest a closer connection between the two games than simply sharing the engine.