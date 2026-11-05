undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
WACO’s Lunsford, Wagler Named All-SEISC Honorable Mentions
By Connor Harbit,2 days ago
WACO volleyball earned two honorable mentions on this year’s Southeast Iowa Superconference North all-conference volleyball team. Carlee Lunsford, a senior outside hitter, led the Warriors with 138 kills in 22 matches. She also led the team in digs with 212. Ava Wagler, a senior setter, led the team in assists with 315 in 22 matches. Additionally, she led the Warriors in aces with 32.