undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Black Wall St. Legacy Weekend returns to Houston with focus on generational wealth and economic empowerment
By Staff,2 days ago
Building wealth is one thing. Protecting it and passing it down to future generations is another. That message will take center stage as Black Wall St. prepares to host its second annual Legacy Weekend, a three-day event focused on strengthening Black economic empowerment through financial education, entrepreneurship and community connections.