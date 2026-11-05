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A Club Kid charmingly sobers up for parenthood in Jordan Firstman's familiar debut
By Monica Castillo,2 days ago
It’s a tale as old as time: a Peter Pan-like grown man comes face to face with his life’s choices, and begins to assume responsibility for them, when a child is left precariously in his care. It happened to Charlie Chaplin over a century ago in The Kid, and it happened to Adam Sandler in Big Daddy not all that long ago. Now, it’s Jordan Firstman’s turn in his feature debut Club Kid.