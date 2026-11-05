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Grand Forks City Council Hears From Residents Monday, Also Makes Several Approvals
By Alex Carmenaty,2 days ago
(KNOX) – The Grand Forks City Council heard from residents Monday who spoke about City Council President Dana Sande’s since deleted Facebook comments about Grand Forks Public Schools’ special needs services. Maureen Riley and Paige Curran asked for Sande to resign and Riley requested that his comments be reviewed by the City’s Code of Conduct. City Attorney Dan Gaustad says a review of Sande’s comments wouldn’t result in much because of the First Amendment. Councilwoman Rebecca Osowski mentioned how Sande has apologized and she asked the community to forgive him and move on.