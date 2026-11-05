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FBI LINKS CONNECTICUT MAN TO INAPPROPRIATE IMAGES TAKEN FROM PENN-TRAFFORD’S SCHOOL DISTRICT WEBSITE
2 days ago
The FBI has linked a Connecticut man with inappropriate images that were created with images taken from the Penn-Trafford school district website. The Trib reports 17 families were affected when the images were used to create explicit content. The FBI has tied the explicit images to Stephen Dickson, 47, of Colchester, Conn., according to a statement the school district issued Wednesday afternoon. Dickson was arrested in 2023 and accused of trying to meet a fictitious 14-year-old girl at a hotel, after which federal agents uncovered hundreds of images and videos of suspected child pornography on his devices.”