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FHN’s Trunk-or-Treat Brings Students and Community Together
By Grace Weldy,2 days ago
As October brings Halloween excitement, FHN and Henderson Elementary’s Trunk-or-Treat on October 28th gives students and families a chance to celebrate the season together. With decorated cars, costumes and candy, the event offers people of different ages an opportunity to enjoy Halloween and connect with their community. Senior Bella Vassoller said she believes the school activity is underrated because it allows older students to enjoy trick-or-treating, too.
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