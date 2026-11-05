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WESTMORELAND COUNTY COMMISSIONERS APPROVE PAY RAISE CAP FOR COUNTY OFFICIALS
2 days ago
Westmoreland County Commissioners have approved capping future pay raises for county officials at 2.75%. The Trib reports that the resolution approved at a special meeting last night abolishes the system that tied pay raises to the consumer price index for Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland and New Jersey. Pay raise caps for commissioners, along with the county controller, treasurer, sheriff, register of wills and recorder of deeds will begin in 2028, when new four-year terms for those positions will begin following next year’s election cycle, while other offices will start at 2030 when the next terms for those offices starts.