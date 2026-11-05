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What Makes a Building the Heart of a Neighborhood Instead of Just Another Address on It?
By Serra Utkum Ikiz,2 days ago
Architects: Want to have your project featured? Showcase your work by uploading projects to Architizer and sign up for our inspirational newsletters. Community buildings are where neighborhoods come to life. They are the places where people gather, learn, celebrate and worship, and their design can shape how connected and cared for a community feels. Today, architects are rethinking these spaces to do more than serve a signal function, creating inclusive, sustainable places that respond to local needs and bring people together.