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Arab Film Festival celebrates 30th anniversary in San Francisco
By Ethan Elkind,2 days ago
On this edition of Your Call, we discuss this year's Arab Film Festival — the largest and longest-running independent Arab film festival outside the Arab world. The festival, which runs through November 14 in San Francisco, opens with Marwan Hamed’s El Sett, a sweeping cinematic portrait of legendary Egyptian singer Umm Kulthum, and features a completed version of Edward Said: Between Worlds, an archival documentary examining the life, ideas and enduring legacy of Palestinian-American scholar, author, and public intellectual Edward Said.