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What's next for Democrats following landslide midterm victories?
By Ethan Elkind,2 days ago
On this edition of Your Call, we continue our discussion about the election results and what they could mean for the direction of the country. On Tuesday, voters delivered major defeats to Trump and the GOP in key House and Senate races, as well as state and local races. What do the outcomes reveal about the shift in the American political landscape and the priorities of voters?