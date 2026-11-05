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STATE SUPREME COURT PUTS GREENSBURG ATTORNEY’S LAW LICENSE INTO INACTIVE STATUS
2 days ago
The state supreme court has put the law license of a Greensburg attorney charged with stealing $98,000 from a client into inactive status. The Trib reports that on Tuesday, the state supreme court ordered Ashley Lovelace prepare a list of client names and addresses. That list should also include dates, amounts and circumstances of any money for which she had control related to those clients, as well as bank account information, according to a court order. Lovelace is charged in connection with a $98,000 check she was given to put in escrow for a divorce case that she allegedly transferred to herself and split between two accounts.