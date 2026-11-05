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GOVERNOR SHAPIRO SAYS HE HAS A “MANDATE” AFTER DEMOCRATS WIN MAJORITY IN PA STATE HOUSE AND SENATE
2 days ago
Governor Josh Shapiro says he has a “mandate” after Democrats won majorities in both the Pennsylvania State House and Senate. Pennsylvania Dems took the State Senate for the first time since 1994 and expanded their majority in the State House on Tuesday as part of a nationwide “blue wave.” Governor Shapiro said achieving the trifecta means he now has “a whole lot more partners in progress.” Shapiro said he plans to announce the agenda for the first 100 days in the coming weeks.