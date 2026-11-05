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ANOTHER MEASLES-ASSOCIATED DEATH REPORTED IN PA
2 days ago
Another measles-associated death is being reported in Pennsylvania. State health officials announced a death in Jefferson County in their measles outbreak update on Wednesday. It’s the sixth measles-associated death confirmed by the Pennsylvania Department of Health. The department says it is aware of another reported death in the state, but DOH investigators have yet to find the required criteria to confirm it’s related to measles.