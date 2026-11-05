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865 H-2B workers approved for Arts, Entertainment, and Recreation employers at Illinois worksites in fiscal 2026 through June 30, 2026
2 days ago
There were 865 H-2B worker approvals for employers classified in Arts, Entertainment, and Recreation at worksites recorded in Illinois in fiscal 2026 through June 30, 2026, according to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services. USCIS counted 885 decided workers for the sector at these worksites in this period, with an approval rate of 97.7%. These approvals covered 26 petitioners.
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