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Looking at possible Cardinals trades with the Orioles for a 3B
By Gabe Simonds,2 days ago
Recently, there have been reports that the Baltimore Orioles are open to trading just about anyone on their roster with the exception of Pete Alonso. Which is kind of a weird player to say you’re not trading, but realize it has a lot to do with the contract. They wouldn’t get much for him. Specifically mentioned in fact was that Gunnar Henderson is on the table. He’s not on the block, but if they are blown away, they will trade him. But the title of this post does not mention Gunnar Henderson, because he is not the only potential 3B on the Orioles the Cardinals could trade for. I’ll look at every possible option.
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