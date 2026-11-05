undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Greeneville Historical Zoning Addresses Gordon Williams Estate Request
By Bobby Rader,3 days ago
The Greeneville Historic Zoning Commission held discussion Tuesday with local resident Darlene Farr regarding her potential purchase of the historic Gordon Williams estate at 300 North Main Street. Farr, who lives directly across the street from the landmark property, presented a conditional proposal to revitalize the site while preserving its historic character.