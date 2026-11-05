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Cowboys Star Sends Emphatic Message to Teammates After Week 8 Failure
By Sean Deveney,2 days ago
The Dallas Cowboys defense here in 2026 has not just been bad, it has been epic in its failures. They are ranked the second-worst defense overall by Pro Football Focus, ahead of the Raiders only, and have allowed a stunning 1,225 yards rushing, last in the NFL. They’ve forced only six turnovers and have allowed 183 first downs this season, most in the NFL–that would surprise no one who has watched this defense get steamrolled repeatedly on drawn-out, lengthy drives. For star defensive lineman Quinnen Williams, who has picked up his play lately, the frustration level is high. He wants to stop talking about getting better as a defense and start actually getting better.