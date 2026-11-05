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GEO Isn’t A Distraction – Referral Data Misses Where AI Shapes Buying Decisions
By Dan Taylor,2 days ago
In her examination of website referral numbers, Marie Haynes suggests that GEO represents a misplaced investment for digital teams. By reviewing data across 145 million sessions (over 100 websites), the article demonstrates that visits from ChatGPT represent less than one percent of the volume delivered by traditional Google search. The sample size is strong, but as with anything in SEO and organic visibility, mileage varies.