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‘We’ve got to listen’: Missouri Republicans confront fallout from historic election losses
By Rudi Keller,2 days ago
(Missouri Independent) – After losing 16 Missouri House seats Tuesday in their worst election since Watergate, Republicans are questioning whether their own legislative agenda helped drive voters away. Some blamed national political headwinds and low Republican turnout. Others pointed directly to a string of unpopular proposals pursued by their...