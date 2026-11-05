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Ag Matters: Ugly Beans Come With A Cost
By Amanda Baer,2 days ago
Discolored soybeans and steep discounts are creating headaches for producers across the country, even as soybean demand remains strong. Commodity risk manager Heather Ramsey says the issue extends beyond appearance. Quality concerns and export market requirements affect how this year’s crop is valued. Ramsey says discounts for off-color beans are only part of a broader quality issue growers are facing this harvest.