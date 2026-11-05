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HS Biologics: IL-17 vs TNF Inhibition, Bimekizumab Tunnel Data, and Early Treatment
2 days ago
Pathway biology and new draining tunnel data shape how the panel positions TNF and IL-17 inhibitors. The discussion also makes the case that earlier treatment improves response and preserves functional tissue. In "HS Biologics: IL-17 vs TNF Inhibition, Bimekizumab Tunnel Data, and Early Treatment," the panel explores how pathway differences...