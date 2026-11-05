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Everything is disappointing after Pokémon's spectacular 30th Anniversary TCG set
By Patricia Hernandez,2 days ago
The release of the Pokémon Trading Card Game's new Delta Reign set is imminent, which means that collectors everywhere will soon start opening Elite Trainer Boxes and Booster Bundles. The Rayquaza-themed set and its chase cards are great. New mechanics like the Legendary Stadiums could shake up competitive play. Some cards, like Tayu's embroidered Pokémon card, make the set feel slightly more experimental.