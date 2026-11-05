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Nashville Predators’ October 2026 Recap
By Owen H.,2 days ago
The Nashville Predators (6-4-5) had an interesting October. The expectation was that this month would be very indicative of the team’s future, with head coach Andrew Brunette’s position being analyzed and many trade rumors among the roster. Now that we’re at the end of the month, they sit sixth in the Central Division and tied with the St. Louis Blues for the final wild card spot in the Western Conference.