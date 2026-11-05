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7 chili picks that made my coworker ask for the recipe over lunch
By Jenn Allen,2 days ago
When lunch feels forgettable, a pot of chili gives the table something worth talking about. These 7 recipes range from creamy chicken and quinoa-packed vegetables to smoked brisket, slow-cooked Southwestern beef, and Cincinnati-style chili served over spaghetti. Choose a quick stovetop bowl for a shorter break or plan ahead for the longer smoker and slow-cooker options, with servings that work for a group.