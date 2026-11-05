undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
66 Best Robot Games: Mech, Android and Sci-Fi Titles for PC and Consoles
By Anastasiia Sokolova,2 days ago
A robot can be a machine to pilot, a character to understand or a threat to overcome. This list brings together 66 games for PC and consoles in which robots shape the world, the combat or the story. The selection spans mech simulators, strategy games, action, puzzles and narrative adventures, with both recent releases and older games worth revisiting.