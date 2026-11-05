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ACC taps Niko Roberts as SVP/Men’s Basketball
2 days ago
The ACC on Wednesday named Niko Roberts as SVP/Men’s Basketball. Roberts will begin his role on Nov. 16 and will report directly to ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips. Roberts joins the ACC following more than five years with the Mountain West Conference, most recently as Associate Commissioner for Men’s Basketball, where he oversaw men’s basketball operations, including scheduling, television, game operations, officiating and communications with the NCAA Men’s Basketball Selection Committee. He also served as Tournament Director for the Mountain West Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championships. Before joining the Mountain West, Roberts spent nearly five years with the NCAA, including as Coordinator of Men’s Basketball Championships. Roberts was named to The Athletic’s 40 Under 40 list in 2020, and named by CBS’ Seth Davis as one of the most influential upcoming figures in college basketball. Parker Executive Search led the search. Roberts replaces Paul Brazeau, who held the position from 2014 until 2026 before leaving to become Senior Associate Commissioner for Men’s Basketball at the Big East (SBJ).