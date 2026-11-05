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AC Milan returning to Adidas in 2028 through new $56M-per-year deal
2 days ago
AC Milan “will once again be an Adidas team” beginning in the summer of 2028 after signing “a pretty sensational deal for the industry,” which will be worth $56M (all figures U.S.) per season across 10 campaigns. The “growth is exponential and will help the progress” of Milan, which is owned by RedBird Capital Partners. Ten years ago, the club signed an agreement with Puma worth $15.7M per season, which was renewed in 2022 to rise to around $33.6M per campaign. The fresh leap towards the $56M mark “substantially changes the shirt’s value and injects fresh money into the club’s coffers.” The German brand was Milan’s kit manufacturer in the 1970s, in the early 1990s and then from 1998 to 2018 (GAZZETTA DELLO SPORT, 11/4).