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LIV Golf expected to wind down following BC Partners’ exit
By Josh Carpenter,2 days ago
LIV Golf’s bid to come out of bankruptcy and restart in 2027 appears to be coming to an end after five years of play following BC Partners’ decision to drop its investment bid in the league. LIV faced a deadline last Friday from the Saudi PIF -- the league’s majority shareholder -- to sign the requisite amount of players needed to trigger an investment from BC Partners totaling $300M. But, according to sources, LIV failed to sign enough players to continue with LIV 2.0.