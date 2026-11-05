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Washington Gov. set to meet with Silver to discuss NBA Seattle
2 days ago
Washington Gov. Bob Ferguson “will meet with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver on Thursday as a possible decision on NBA expansion draws closer.” It “will be a virtual meeting” and Ferguson’s office “reached out to set it up.” Ferguson previously had conversations with Silver in February, “before the NBA said it was focused solely on Las Vegas and Seattle as expansion possibilities and before the expected price tag for the potential franchises started to make significant climbs.” Ferguson said that his role is to “maintain communication with the commissioner,” and trying to “be helpful in the process.” Ferguson said, “Our bid is strong, we have the right arena. I mean, we check each and every box that the NBA could possibly hope to have for someone bidding for a new team” (SEATTLE TIMES, 11/4).